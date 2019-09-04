Donald C. Van Wyck, East Lake, Ohio – Obituary

EAST LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald C. Van Wyck, 78, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home.

Donald was born December 27, 1940, in Passaic County, Paterson, New Jersey, the son of Charles and Shirley (Ferguson) Van Wyck.

He was a graduate of Eastside High School in Paterson and joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany from 1959 to 1962.

After leaving the Army, Donald worked as a stock clerk and security guard before working 23 years as an over-the-road truck driver.

Donald was a wonderful husband and stepfather. He was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns and loved to watch old war movies, the Hallmark Channel and the television show, the Blue Bloods.

He leaves behind his wife of over 25 years, Helen M. Van Wyck; a stepson, Dallas Van Wyck; a daughter, Kimbley Van Wyck; stepdaughters, Debbie Todd and Tammy Almashy; stepsons, Michael Almashy and William Almashy and a cousin, Pat Synden of New Jersey.

Private services for Donald Van Wyck were held at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna. Pastor Carol Yablonovsky officiated.

Entombment was made in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Services were entrusted to Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home in Vienna.