CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah L. Wilson of Cortland Ohio, passed away the night of Sunday January 15, 2023, aged 75.

She was born on October 10, 1947, to Delbert Partridge and Dorothy (Weston).

Deborah received her bachelor’s degree from Thiel College and retired from Pharmacy Data Management.

Deborah was very active in her Church and loved worshipping the Lord. Enjoyed singing in the Choir and playing the organ and keyboard. Over the years she enjoyed riding her bike, planting, and maintaining flower beds around her home. What she enjoyed the most was spending time with family around the holidays, watching her grandchildren grow up and witnessing their activities and talents.

Deborah leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Ken (Misty) Wilson of Cortland, daughter Karen (Jay) Stiffler of Newton Falls, Sister Brenda (David) Bolinger of Virginia and grandchildren Chad Stiffler, Brooke Stiffler and Colton Wilson.

She is reunited with her parents Delbert and Dorothy Partridge and stepfathers Harry Montgomery and John Bettiker.

Services are on Friday January 20, 2023, visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. with services following at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. John Partridge. Internment and services will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park. 3966 Warren Sharon Rd. Vienna Oh. Services are entrusted to Selby T.J. Fox Funeral Home.

