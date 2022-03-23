BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah L. Clutter of Brookfield passed away Tuesday, March 22, at Sharon Regional Health Center.

She was born March 2, 1950 to parents, Bill Hansen and Charlotte (Sipe) Hansen, in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

The family moved to Greene Township, Ohio when Deborah was in high school. She graduated from Maplewood High School in 1968.

Deborah worked for Packard Electric for 30 years as a laborer retiring in 1999.

Surviving Deborah are sons, Troy Clutter of Masury, Ohio and Jeff Clutter of Brookfield, Ohio and daughter, Jennifer Clutter of Cortland, Ohio; brothers, Douglas Hansen (Patty) of Cortland, Ohio and Scott Hansen of Brookfield, Ohio; sisters, Donna Pittinger of Hanover, Pennsylvania and Peggy Tenney of Johnston, Ohio and grandson Jeremy Clutter, Jr. of Bristol, Ohio.

Preceding Deborah in death are her parents, Bill and Charlotte Hansen; son, Jeremy Clutter and brother-in-law, Paul Pittinger, Jr.

Deborah loved playing Bingo, going to the casino and reading books. She enjoyed her weekly lunch date with good friends.

She was an amazing mom, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. Deborah was slow to anger, patient and kind. She asked for nothing, but gave her all. There will never be another. She was the greatest mother.

Funeral service will be Monday, March 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum, Vienna, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior beginning at 12:00 Noon. Officiating the service will be Pastor Steve Garces.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deborah, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.