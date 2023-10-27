FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. Sohayda passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023, at his home.

He was born on March 11, 1948, in Warren, Ohio to Steve G. Sohayda and Elizabeth Eberle (Szekely).

David graduated from Youngstown State University in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science Degree.

He began working as a respiratory therapist in 1972 at St. Elizabeth Hospital and was later promoted to Manager of Cardiopulmonary Services.

He was a member of the Ohio Respiratory Care Society, American Association of Respiratory Care and an Eagle Scout.

He was a member of St. Pat’s church and in his free time enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved a fine culinary experience, spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren who were a joy for him. Watching football and bantering with his daughter was something he also loved. David really enjoyed traveling, exploring beautiful beaches and collecting seashells.

David leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of nearly 22 years, Mary Frances Sohayda; three sons, David “Paul” Sohayda (Carlie) of Richmond Hill, Georgia, Jonathan Kesic (Rita) of Wadsworth Ohio and Matthew Kesic of Raleigh, North Carolina; daughter, April Sohayda Walters (Jason) of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother, Timothy Sohayda (Tammy); sister, Barbara J. Sohayda and nine grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with services and burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the Youngstown Community Food Center, P.O Box 3587, Boardman, OH 44513 or visit them at https://www.youngstowncommunityfoodcenter.org/give.

Services were entrusted to Selby-Fox Funeral Home.

