David D. Keoskey, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David D. Keoskey, 48, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

David was born February 3, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of David Keoskey and Martha Gaydos.

He attended Youngstown State University and was a member of the National Rifle Association and the National Pygmy Goat Association.

David married Sara Keoskey September 4, 2010.

He leaves behind his wife, Sara; his mother, Martha Gaydos of Burghill; a sister, Anna Maria Gaydos of Austintown; in-laws, Mary and Gary Hafely of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

His father, David Keoskey; grandparents, Albert and Marie Keoskey; grandparents, Herschel and Anna Parker and stepfather, John Gaydos preceded David in death.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 22, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., with the service to follow at 1:00 p.m., at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

