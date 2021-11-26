Darrell C. Fall, Jr., Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell C. Fall, Jr., 76, passed away at his residence on Monday, November 22, 2021.

He was born July 1, 1945, to parents Darrell Fall and Sclenna (Hart) Fall in Enterprise, West Virginia.

He graduated from high school then entered the Air Force.

Darrell worked at Copperweld Steel as a mill operator for 30 years, retiring in 2000.

Surviving Darrell are his sons, Darrell(Teri) of Garrettsville, Ohio, Don (Heather) of Newton Falls, Ohio and Dave (Trisha) of Windham, Ohio; daughter, Dana (Maja) of Gaffney, South Carolina; brother, Wayne (Flo) of Braceville, Ohio and sister, MaryAnn (Robert). Darrell also had 16 grandchildren, Jessy, Mandy, Aaron, Angie, Moriah, Stephanie, Dalton, Karlee, Kenzie, Darah, Austin, Dillon, Sebastian, Kayla, Kaylee and Leila.

Darrell was preceded in death by brothers, Dale, Omar, Arnold and Adam and sisters, Liz and Vi.

Darrell was an avid golfer who enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and watching westerns. He was also very involved with his family and listening to country music. He was a successful guitar payer and singer in many country bands.

He was a loving father who was always very proud of his boys.

Calling hours and services will be at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum, Vienna, Ohio on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will take place following service.

The Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darrell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.