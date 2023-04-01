VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale E. Morris, of Vienna, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday March 31, 2023, at the age of 63.

He was born on March 9, 1960, to Raymond and Sandra (McFall) Morris.

Dale attended Mathews High School (1978). A few years later he married his loving wife Virginia L. (Saltzmann) Morris in 1983.

Dale was a very loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Dale enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and campfires with friends and family. He was known to his family as someone who could fix anything and never turned down a challenge. Dale loved spending quality time with his grandsons outdoors while teaching them life lessons.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Virginia Morris, brother Michael (Rosemary) Morris of Vienna, Ohio, his sisters Laura Williams of Warren, Ohio, and Vicky (Steve) Palm of Cortland, Ohio, his daughters Lisa (Krystin) Morris of Vienna, Ohio, and Ashley (Dylan) Brumfield of Cleveland, Ohio, two grandchildren Cayleb and Bryant Holbrook of Vienna, Ohio.

Friends and family may attend the calling hours at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will be taking place after the services at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Services are entrusted to Selby Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.