Corrine J. Sexton, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corrine J. Sexton, 81, passed on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 due to natural causes.

She was born July 28, 1939 in Hillsdale, Pennsylvania, to parents Blaine Griffith and Mabel (Kerr) Griffith.

Corrine lived her early days on a farm in Pennsylvania with her two sisters and two brothers, Louis Kastrup who resides in Levittown, Pennsylvania, Phylis Adler, Jim Griffith and Clarence Kerr.

At a young age the family moved to Niles, Ohio for better jobs and schooling. After graduating from Niles High School she married Donald Sexton in 1962.

Corrine also worked for 30 years at Packard Electric as a dye setter.

Corrine and Don had two daughters, Elaine and Jody Sexton and two stepchildren, David Sexton and Sue Findlay.

Corrine and her husband loved traveling to places like Las Vegas, Germany and Switzerland. She stayed busy with her three grandchildren, Karl Mazur, Kady Mazur and Elizabeth Palik. If Corrine wasn’t barefoot in her garden tending to her flowers, she could be found in her sewing room making her famous quilts and Halloween costumes for the kids. She also enjoyed being outside golfing and going for a drive around the lake. Corrine was a strong independent women that loved her family and friends very much. She always welcomed others into her home to enjoy a cup of coffee and maybe a game of cards. She will truly be missed but never forgotten.

Preceding Corrine in death were husband, Donald on October 18, 2001; two brothers, Clarence Kerr and Jim Griffith and sister, Phylis Adler.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 12:00 Noon with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Selby-TJ Fox was entrusted with the arrangements.

