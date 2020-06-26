Colleen Ann Williams Hanshaw, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen Ann Williams Hanshaw of Cortland, Ohio passed away at 11:47 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, at the age of 60.

Colleen was born January 10, 1960 in West Virginia, the daughter of the late Thomas and Kay Williams.

Colleen was a 1978 graduate of Lakeview High School in Cortland.

She raised her family in Anderson, South Carolina, where she was an LPN, caring for patients, family and friends. She will be remembered as a witty, warm soul with a contagious laugh who always made those around her feel loved.

Colleen will be lovingly remembered by her children, Tara Lewis, Eric Hanshaw and Jessy Bennett; a grandson, Cooper Lewis; a sister, Karen Fasulo; a brother, Thomas Williams and many dear friends.

Selby – T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Charitable donations in Colleen’s memory may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.