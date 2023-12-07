AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 26, 2023, Christine passed away due to an unexpected illness.

Chris was a friend, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and so loved by everyone she crossed paths with. She always had a smile on her face most times to follow with her infectious laugh.

She loved animals, especially her dogs, Zeke and Frankie.

Christine is survived by her long time partner, Mike Martini; her parents, Donald and Susan Gano; brother, Donald Gano, Jr. (fiancée, Melinda) of Warren and two nieces, Emilee and Hannah Gano, both of Warren.

Family and friends will be welcome Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. for calling hours and services at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum.

Services were entrusted to Selby T.J. Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.