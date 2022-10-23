VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Robert Scott of Daytona Beach passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the age of 84.

He was born in Colberg, Ohio on September 23, 1938 to Willard and Virginia Scott.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, brother Willard, Jr. “Bill” and mother-in-law, Louise Finlaw.

He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 52 years, Beverly, who took amazing care of his medical needs the last few years; his daughters, Kari Evans (John), Staci Chaulk (Chris) and Jessi Mahoney (Joe); his grandchildren, who adored everything about him, Timmy (Christina) and Todd Bradley (Malorie), Christopher and Haley Chaulk, Taylor and Tanner Mahoney; great-grandchildren, Todd and Chloe Bradley; his brothers, Ike and his wife, Annette and John and his wife, Barb and his nieces and nephews.

Charlie was raised in Vienna and graduated in 1956 from Vienna High School where is played on the state championship basketball team.

After leaving high school he went into the United States Army stationed in San Antonio, Texas.

He later worked at Ike Aston’s Motorcycle Shop and Packard Electric retiring in 1989 after 30 years and making his dream a reality moving to Daytona to be close to his passion for NASCAR and “Bike Week”. You could always find him tinkering with something.

Although heartbroken, all who loved Charlie are grateful to know he is at peace. He will always be remembered and forever loved..

Funeral services are Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum, 3966 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio. Friends and family may call one hour prior at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow.

Selby-TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles R. Scott, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.