HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Daum passed away on Wednesday November 30, 2022.

He was born on July 10th, 1940, to George and Eleanor (Bitner) Daum.

After graduating Howland High School, he married his loving wife Nancy (Hart) Daum, on November 5, 1961. Together they had two wonderful children David and Daniel.

Charles also served in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1969.

In 2007 he retired after 25 years from the Gasser Chair CO.

Charles loved to travel with his best friend and wife, Nancy. They spent time visiting their grandchildren, going to custom car shows, attending their sons’ sporting events, and doing family related things. Charles and his sons, David and Daniel, enjoyed watching the Browns and NASCAR. He was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Charles leaves behind his wife Nancy, Sons David (Mary) Daum, Daniel (Wendy) Daum, Brother Kenneth (Pat) Daum, grandchildren Amanda (Perry) Daum, and Gabrielle Daum. He rejoins his brother David Daum and sister Shirley.

Services are entrusted to Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home and are held on Monday December 5, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow services at Crown Hill Burial Park at 1:00 p.m. 3966 Warren Sharon Rd. Vienna Oh, 44473.

