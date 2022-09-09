WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., 51, formerly of Andover, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his loving family.

Chuck was born July 3, 1971, in Chardon, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles and Sherry (Norred) Courtney.

Chuck graduated from Pymatuning Valley High School in 1990.

Upon graduation, Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served for four years on both the USS Boulder and the USS Cyclone. After being honorably discharged, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserves for an additional eight years.

At the time of his passing, he was employed at The HC Companies in Middlefield as their Corporate Environmental Health and Safety Manager.

Chuck was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, grandfather and brother. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, planting himself in front of the television every game he could possibly watch. He was a “master griller” and enjoyed growing the hottest peppers he could possibly find to grow. What he loved the most, though, was spending time with his family and friends, especially hosting cookouts.

Chuck leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Lynn Dalton, whom he married on May 21, 2021, after nearly 15 years together; sons, Christian Courtney and Blaine Courtney, both of Warren and Eugene Anthony of Mentor; daughters, Miranda (Nick) Balas of Mentor and Rachel Dalton of Warren; brother, Robert Courtney of Andover; sister, Tishia (Lawrence) Pratt of Ashtabula and three grandchildren, Charlotte, Eugene and Lindsley and another granddaughter on the way. He will also be deeply missed by his recently adopted Maine Coon cats, Kali and Atlas.

Chuck was preceded in death by his mother and a niece, Amy Rose.

Private services were held on Thusday, September 8, 2022, at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Selby-TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

