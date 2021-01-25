Charles A. Callahan, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Callahan, Jr., 94, of Niles passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital due to complications with COVID 19.

He was born June 19, 1926 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Charles A. Callahan and Florence Amerbson Callahan.

Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps December, 1943. He served in the 1st Division, G Battery, 8th Anti-aircraft Artillery. He participated in the action against the enemy at Okinawa, Ryukyus Island April 1945-June 1945 and Occupation China October 1945-April 1946. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal May, 1946. Chuck was very proud of his military service and carried his Marine Certification card in his wallet for 75 years.

Chuck moved to Warren, Ohio and was employed at Mullens Manufacturing, completing an apprenticeship in the tool and die trade. He was later employed at Packard Electric as a tool and die maker and retired in 1991 after 30 years employment.

Chuck married his first wife, Ada M. Hostetler in 1948. They raised four children on North Road in Warren when the area was surrounded by trees and orchards, allowing their children the ideal environment to grow up. After some 20 years of marriage, Chuck and Ada parted ways.

He met and, later married Joyce A. Ratliff in October, 1978 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Niles for 43 years. After retirement, Chuck and Joyce traveled often and wintered in Florida.

Chuck was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a loving and supportive father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He spend his later years reminiscing about his blessed life, enjoying a cold beer on a warm day and spending time with his family. Semper Fi.

Chuck will be greatly missed by his daughters, Sandra Van Cleave of Lordstown, Lorriane Dziedzic of Warren and Patricia (Mark T. Stewart) Callahan of Champion; son, Mark (Enma) Callahan of Warren; grandsons, Thomas Van Cleave, Michael Van Cleave and Bernie Dziedzic; granddaughters, Marti Callahan and Amanda Callahan and his three great-grandchildren. Chuck will also be greatly missed by Joyce’s daughter, Jill (Robert) Stan; son, Fred Ratliff and Joyce’s four grandsons.

Chuck was preceded in death by his brothers, William B. Callahan, James A. Callahan and John D. Callahan.

A memorial service for Chuck will be held Friday, January 29 at 1:00 p.m., at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel. Covid 19 protocol required.

In lieu of flowers , the family requests a donation to the VFW Post 1090, 611 High Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Selby T.J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.