Carolyn L. Shamblin, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn L. Shamblin, 79, passed away at her residence in Niles on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

She was born August 25, 1941 in Clay County, West Virginia, to parents, Hallie Butcher and Helen (Drake) Butcher.

Carolyn married Rocky Shamblin on December 24, 1959 and was employed by Rocky Hinge in the shipping and receiving department for ten years.

Surviving Carolyn are son, Brad (Tiffany) of Girard; daughter, Kim (Tim) Breegle of Howland; a twin brother, Bud (Linda) of North Ridgeville Ohio; brother, Dale (Carol) of Clay, West Virginia and sisters, Jackie Elswick of Canfield and Donna Legg of Clay, West Virgina. Also surviving Carolyn are two grandchildren, Daniel (Cayla) of Niles and Kevin (Danielle) of Cortland; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Nora; 16 nieces and nephews, 19 great-nieces and nephews and ten great-great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding Carolyn in death are husband, Rocky, on November 27, 2020; brother, Tex and sister, Jennie.

Carolyn was a loving mother and wife of 61 years. Shortly after her marriage to Rocky Shamblin on December 24, 1959 they moved to Youngstown where they lived in the area. She loved spending time with her friends and family especially her great-grandchildren. Hosting Christmas dinner with family and friends was one of her favorite things along with remodeling, decorating and shopping with her friend, Joyce.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 6, 2021 at 12:00 Noon with funeral at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Selby-TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

