Carol A. Smith, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Carol A. Smith, 77, passed away in her home Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

She was born May 19, 1943 in Curwensville, Pennsylvania to parents Fred Bloom and Genevieve (Malmberg) Bloom.

After graduating from Warren Harding High School in 1962 Carol went on to be an executive secretary being certified as a professional secretary and received certification for computers. She was employed by American Welding and RMI for 20 years, retiring in 1980. She also was a secretary for St. Josephs Hospital in Pastoral Care.

She married husband, Gary B. Smith, August 8, 1964 and was a loving wife for 56 years. Carol was a devoted daughter, sister and sister-in-law and will be greatly missed.

Carol is survived by brother, Tom Bloom of Curwensville, Pennsylvania and preceded in death by two brothers, Fred and Ben.

Carol and Gary were well known for their Rhythm & Blues and Latin dancing throughout the country. They entered and won numerous dancing competitions and gave lessons to many friends old and new, without fee. Carol was a very smooth dancer and loved to dance with Gary.

Everyone who met Carol loved her smile, her grace and her patience with any new dancer and was a friend to all. Carol and Gary brought many people enjoyment with all their dance moves. Along with her talent in dancing she was always available to teach computer technology to anyone in need.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 12:00 -1:00 p.m. at at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Services at the Chapel Mausoleum at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m..

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.