HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith White, 51, of Hubbard, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his residence.

He was born November 24, 1970 to parents, Ernest White, Jr. and Kathleen Kaldy.

After graduating from Brookfield High School he worked for NMLK.

Brian married Tammie White in 2008.

Brian is survived by son, Brian White of Masury; sister, Christine Dobrilovic (John) of North Jackson; niece, Nicole Dobrilovic of North Jackson; stepdaughters, Melissa Thompson (Nick) of Masury and Carissa Evans of Masury; five grandchildren and many aunts and uncles.

Brian had many hobbies including electrical work, repairing machines and motorcycle riding. He also enjoyed vacationing in Orlando, Florida.

Friends may call Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 12:00 Noon with a funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio.

Interment will take place following service.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.