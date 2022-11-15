HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley Ray Shubert passed away at age 71, on Friday, November 11, 2022.

He was born on May 16, 1951, to Link S. and Dorothy Lee (Bridges) Shubert.

Bradley graduated from Hubbard High School and worked at the Fairhaven Workshop for 20 years.

He loved his sports teams: the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Guardians and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Bradley leaves behind his brothers, James (Carolyn) Shubert of Cleveland, Richard (Toni) Shubert of Boardman and Larry Shubert in Michigan; sister, Nancy Shubert of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews. Bradley also leaves behind his loving adopted parents, Terry and Nancy.

He rejoins his parents in death, Link and Dorothy Shubert.

Services have been entrusted to Selby-Fox Funeral Home.

Private service will be held later.

