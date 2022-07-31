CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Brown, 88, of Cortland passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home.

Bill was born July 3, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Sherman James Brown and Isabel (Cain) Brown.

Billy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952.

Billy served in the United States Army.

He then worked inside sales for Trumbull Industries for 42 years, retiring in 2000.

Billy was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed playing golf and bowling.

He married his wife, Eleanor, August 23, 1958. He was a faithful, generous, honest husband, father and friend who always put his family first.

Billy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eleanor; son, Keith (Cindy) of Hanson, Massachusetts; daughters, Karen Proch of Cortland, Ohio, Diane Dicenso of Howland, Ohio, Stacey (David) Bowen of Rocky River, Ohio; brothers, Paul Thomas Brown of Cortland, Ohio, Robert (Betsy) Brown of Berlin Center, Michael (Cindy) Brown of Hiram, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Keri, Matthew (Melissa), Carse (Kim), Payton, Manon, Sydney, Santino, Everett, Wyatt; plus two great-grandsons.

Preceding Billy in death are his parents and brother, James.

Private services will be held.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Billy’s family requests donations be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oakdale Avenue, Warren, OH 44485.

