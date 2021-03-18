Betty Schiefelbein, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Schiefelbein, 91,of Warren, passed away March 9, 2021 at St. Marys Alzheimers Center in Columbiana, Ohio.

Betty was born September 23,1929 the daughter of John Ware and Clefta Zickefoose Wagoner.

Betty was employed at Packard Electric as a press operator for 25 years.

She married Albert Schiefelbein December 21,1968. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2008.

Left to cherish her memories are her brother Teddy (Marlene) Wagoner of West Virginia and stepdaughter Gloria (Denny) Thompson of Mississippi. grandchildren Tiffin (Michael) Lorello, Tony (Sandra) Leopard, Tonya Eckman (Norman Macias Jr, Fiance), and Bradley (Lauren Ann) Thompson. great-grandchildren include Cory (Nicoletta) Papalas, Jordan (Tess) Papalas, Tony (Kayla) Leopard II, Dana Leopard ( Keoni Clark), Courtney Eckman (Tyler Dugan), Lauren Eckman ( Chris Dechellis), Bailey Eckman , Ryan Eckman, Sarah Lorello and Kristen (Matt) Fabian.

Also preceding Betty in death are daughter Melody(William) Vandervort and sister Susie(Gary) Harman.

Together again! After retirement Betty and her late husband Al, enjoyed their second home at The Hamptons, Auburndale Florida, where they enjoyed socializing with friends. Here Betty continued her gardening, golfing, sewing, quilting and all kinds of crafting activities. Eventually they made Vienna their permanent residence. Along with her trips to Florida, she loved spending time Fishing and Camping with family in Ohio. Another of her favorite things to do, taking the country roads back to her roots of West Virginia. This is where she spent time with her brother and his family riding Side by Sides, reminiscing the Good Ole days of Almost Heaven. Now she no longer has to reminisce, She’s Home!

Services at the Chapel Mausoleum at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna Ohio will be March 23, 2021. Calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Plant a tree in memory of Betty by clicking here.

To send flowers to Betty’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.