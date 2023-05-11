CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Anderson of Champion passed away on the morning of Thursday, May 4, 2023, aged 82.

She was born on April 13, 1941, to Wanda (Edgell) Briggs and Harvey LeMaster.

After graduating from Leavittsburg High School, Barbara worked for Coca-Cola as a bottle inspector and she was also a housewife.

Barbara was a former member of Living Word Sanctuary.

Barbara enjoyed rock music. She loved John Lennon and the Beatles. She loved Woodstock and was a “Hippie” but not a “Hippie”. In later years, she listened to gospel music, Elvis and the Gaithers. She enjoyed watching John Hagee. Most of all, she enjoyed the times she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She kept in very close contact with her loving Aunt Catherine Faye Bondor over the years.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Ronald Anderson, Jr. of Champion, Ohio and David (Sherri) Anderson of Warren, Ohio; her daughter, Kimberly Youngs of Cortland, Ohio; brothers, Edward, Allen and Mark; sisters, Betty, Veronica, Cathy and Carol; grandchildren, Samantha Youngs of Cortland, Ohio, Caitlyn (David) Nemerovsky of Cortland, Ohio, Zachary (Brittany) Youngs of Girard, Ohio, Ashley Raznoff of Warren, Ohio, Taylor Anderson of Girard, Ohio and Savannah Anderson of Warren, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Landen, Jaxon, Natalie, Juliana and Kinsley.

Private services were entrusted to Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home.

Interment took place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Y. Anderson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.