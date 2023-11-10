VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey J. Mathey passed away Wednesday November 1, 2023, at Continuing Health Care of Niles.

She was born on August 6th, 1938, in Pennsylvania, to Herbert Benge and Mary (Barnes) Benge.

She married her husband, Charles (Pete) on July 4, 1988, and spent 16 wonderful years with him.

Audrey graduated from Kent State University in 1995 with an associate degree in Secretarial Science. She worked as a Data Entry Clerk for Crown Hill Burial Park for many years until she retired.

In Audreys spare time she enjoyed reading, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, playing Bingo and above all else, spending time with her family.



Audrey leaves behind to cherish her memory; daughters, Monica (Harold) Butler of Newton Falls and Danice (Stephen) Grinnell of Olathe KS. Brothers, Jack Benge of Lafayette, Louisiana and Jimmy Benge of Clearwater Florida. A sister; Florence Miller of Clearwater Florida and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mary Benge, Her brother Herbert, Her Husband Charles (Pete) Mathey, a daughter, Melanie Jaster, a grandson Anthony, and a son in law Bernie.

Services will be private.

Services were entrusted to Selby T.J Fox Funeral Home

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.