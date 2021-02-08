Arthur Coleman, Warren, Ohio

Selby-Fox Funeral Home

February 3, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Arthur Coleman, Warren, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Coleman, 76, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

He was born February 14, 1944 in Evarts, Kentucky to Leo and Nadine Coleman.

Arthur was in the Army and was a retired auto worker for General Motors in Lordstown.

Surviving Arthur are son, Andrew (Crystal) and daughter, Victoria; brothers, Tyron, Leroy and Wayne and three grandchildren, Jacob, Ethan and Genevieve.

Preceding Arthur is a sister, Marcella Estes.

Private services will be held at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel, Vienna, Ohio.

Material contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the United Service Organizations, P.O. Box 96860, Washington D.C. 20077-7677 or via their website.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com