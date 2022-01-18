HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alma P. Smith (Moe), 87, of Howland, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Windsor House in Champion.

Alma was born October 16, 1934 to parents Kenneth Palm and Pearl Noble Shreves.

After graduating from Howland High School Alma worked at Packard Electric.

She married Lewis Smith in 1953.

Surviving Alma is sister, Janet Maffitt and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Alma in death are her husband, Lewis; three sons, Robert, Lewis and Richard; brother, Lyle, grandson, ReShaun and granddaughter, Shauntella.

Alma loved NASCAR races, animals, card playing and was involved is various card clubs, crafts, traveling with her sister and was caregiver to her sons.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1296 Tod Place NW, Sutie 202, Warren, OH 44485.

Private services will be held, cremation to take place.

Selby-TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

