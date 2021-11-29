Alison L. Dickson, Warren, Ohio



WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alison Lynn Dickson was a dedicated mother, wife and office manager of Gentle Chiropractic in Howland, Ohio. She passed away on November 24, 2021 in Warren, Ohio one month after her beloved brother, Dr. John H. DiPaola, of West Chester, Ohio.

Born to John A. DiPaola and Melissa Howard on February 2, 1965, Alison graduated from Matthews High School in Vienna, Ohio; she was involved with the betterment of the community ever since.

As a member of Believers Church in Warren, Ohio, she put God first-place in her life. Friends and family describe Alison as a warm and compassionate spirit as illustrated through her altruistic acts of kindness to loved ones, neighbors, the indigent and all peoples. Alison enjoyed sewing, reading for leisure, and gardening.

Alison leaves behind loving husband, Dr. Gerald E. Dickson and son, Hunter Dickson, of Cortland, Ohio, aunt, Linda Lingle, and cousin, Henry King, of Avon, Ohio, sister-in-law, Trish, of the late Dr. John DiPaola and nephew, Joshua Hetrick, of West Chester, Ohio, niece, Audrey DiPaola, of Mineral Bluff, Georgia and uncle, Bill DiPaola, of New Middletown, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Friday, December 3 , 2021 from 12:00 Noon 2:00 p.m. with funeral at 2:00 pm at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum. Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Selby TJ Fox Funeral was entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Trumbull Mobile Meals at 323 E Market St. Warren, Ohio 44481

