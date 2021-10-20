Albert Beatty III, Niles, Ohio

October 18, 2021

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Beatty III, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the age of 79. 

He was born October 5, 1942 to parents Albert Beatty and Sylvia (Andrewski) Beatty in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

Albert worked at General Motors as a stock chaser for parts for 41 years when he retired in 2008.

Al (Bob) was a hardworking family man who loved anything Penn State. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was loved and will be missed by all.

Al is survived by his son, Kevin (Michelle) Beatty of Niles and formerly of Vienna and two grandchildren, Kaylee and Kennedy.

Al was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Callihan) Beatty, whom he married on August 31, 1968.

A private service will be held at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum  Vienna, Ohio. Burial will take place following service. 

Selby TJ Fox  Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

