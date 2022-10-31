COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Winnie Louise (Smith) Halverstadt, 99, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, peacefully in her sleep.

Winnie was born on September 5, 1923, in Lisbon, Ohio, a daughter of Victor John and Nora Pearl (Good) Padurean.

She married Willard E. Smith June 26, 1943; he passed away February 6, 1975. She married Eldon ‘Yank’ Halverstadt December 30, 1982; he passed away October 29, 2010.

Winnie loved God and was a faithful servant, living her life to serve others and her church community. Through the years she was active in starting several churches, involved in teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and hosting many Home Bible Study programs. She was known as a “Prayer Warrior”, often called upon for extra prayers. Her thoughtfulness and compassion will be missed. Winnie was a homemaker and loved her home. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening & quilting. But most of all, she loved being with her family and friends.

Winnie leaves her precious family, Linda Sue (Michael) Simplican of Rogers, Nora Darlene (Philip) Burbick of Columbiana, her son David E Smith of Columbiana and Marla (Pete) Creamer of Xenia, Ohio; her 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 12 great great-grandchildren; sisters Inez Crihfield of Bryan, Texas, and Margie (Gary) Rambo of Leetonia; brother-in-law Fred Leininger of Salem and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Willard E. Smith and Eldon Halverstadt, sisters Elsie (William) Landsberger, Betty Leininger and Judy Chain, brothers Frank and Herman Padurean, brother-in-law William Crihfield, grandson Timothy Cross and great-granddaughter Cheyenne Creamer.

Private family services will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Mount Church of Christ in New Waterford, Ohio with her son-in-law Pastor Pete Creamer officiating along with her grandson Noah Miner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Winnie’s name to the Lake Mount Church of Christ, 6290 State Route 7, New Waterford, OH 44445.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Winnie Louise (Padurean) Smith Halverstadt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.