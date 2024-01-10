COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma June Hum, 93 of Columbiana, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024, after a two-week hospitalization, during which she enjoyed visits by her loving family.

Wilma was born June 21, 1930, with a stillborn twin sister, daughter of William Francis and Anna Pearl (Evans) Kabler. She was the last surviving of the five siblings.

As a lifetime resident of Columbiana, she was a 1948 graduate of Columbiana High School. She was a majorette, cheerleader, National Honor Society, Student Council President, member of synchronized swimming and voted attendant at the first CHS Homecoming in 1948.

She was employed by A&P and was on the election board as a poll worker, including Presiding Judge, for 37 years.

Wilma married her high school sweetheart, Francis James (Jim) Hum, on February 11, 1951.

They were members of First United Methodist Church, Columbiana, where she helped in the nursery, taught kindergarten and was superintendent.

She was named Mother of the Year at the local Twins Club and State Runner Up in 1966, started the first local TOPS club and the local Campfire Girls. She loved her flower gardens, boating, camping, enjoyed puzzles, bowling, sharing her baked goods and traveling, especially cruises.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Jim, of nearly 73 years; her children, twins, Rick (Crystal) Hum of Cincinnati and Vicki (Terry) Cosma of Marysville and Cheryl (Larry) Drane of Boardman; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wilma’s name may be made toward the restoration of the Stick Chapel by sending a contribution to the City of Columbiana, 28 W. Friend Street, Columbiana, OH 44408 with Fix the Sticks in the memo line; Meals on Wheels, 253 S. Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408 or First United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

