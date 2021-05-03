Wilma Joyce Smith Yauman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Joyce Smith Yauman 74, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

A native of Salem, Ohio, she has lived in the Ringgold area for the past 19 years and was formerly of Doylestown, Ohio.

Wilma was a member of Lake Howard Baptist Church.

She loved to crossstitch, do puzzles and read.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Harrison and Iva Louise Sterns Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Yauman of Ringgold, Georgia; two children, Jason (Angel) Yauman of Kuna, Idaho and Michelle Yauman of Chatsworth, Georgia; two sisters, Marge (Cliff) Hayes of Sebring, Ohio and Shirley Smith of Youngstown, Ohio; grandson, Julian Yauman and one niece.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, Ohio.

Interment will follow at Petersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Lake Howard Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home in North Lima.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.