COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Hill, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, July 10, 2023.

Wilma was born on August 2, 1933 to Robert and Emma (Schuetz) Sheely from New Springfield.

Wilma worked for Sheely’s Furniture for 45 years retiring in 2006.

She loved working on her sister’s farm picking strawberries and blueberries. She also loved working in her yard and planting her flowers. Wilma’s favorite day was Sunday when her family would gather at the table for dinner. She loved bowling and her once a month luncheons with her friends.

Wilma leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Ronald (Rachel) of Liberty, Randy of New Waterford and Richard of Beaver Falls. She is also survived by her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her sister, Patty (Dick) Brungard and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; her son, Russell; her sister, Vera Dye and her brother, Dale Sheely, Sr.

Private funeral services were held for Wilma.

The family welcomes any donations be sent to Akron Children’s Hospital cancer research division in Wilma A. Hill’s name to akronchildrens.org/giving.

The family wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers at this time.

