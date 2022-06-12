EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, June 10, 2022, at age 86, William Robert “Bob” Orr joined his beloved wife, Mary Kathryn Orr, who preceded him in death on January 6, 2020 in heavenly rest.

Bob proudly served his country rising to the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from October 10, 1955 to October 9, 1961.

Bob could repair a military tank, rebuild an engine, design, build, wire and plumb a house, make furniture and reproduction woodenware, fix a TV, restore a Whizzer and be a loving husband and grandfather and a dad to six kids. He enjoyed walking and visiting with family and friends. Bob loved eating ice cream and chocolate. He was known as “the candy man,” because he frequently gave out chocolate to staff and fellow residents.

Bob resided at Whispering Pines Village in Columbiana, Ohio and is grateful for the loving care he received there.

Bob survived Covid and Covid pneumonia and had an on-going struggle with Parkinson’s. He passed away at Covington Skilled Nursing in East Palestine under the care of the staff and Hospice of the Valley after suffering a bad stroke.

Bob was laid to rest with military honors at Firestone Cemetery in Columbiana. Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home arranged the memorial service and coordinated the Honor Guard and burial. O.T. Beight and Sons provided the headstone. Flowers for the family arranged by Sitler’s Florist.

Bob leaves behind his six children, Elizabeth Orr Aranda (Daniel), Robert Orr, John Orr, Bryan Hardesty (Riley), Jill Hardesty Montemagno (Tom) and Mark Hardesty (Melissa) and grandchildren, Daniel and David Aranda, Mitchell and Katie Hardesty, Michael Hardesty, Kaitlyn Montemagno, Arwyn Orr and Ashley Orr Catello and family and friends in and around his beloved hometown of Columbiana, Ohio and Sevierville, Tennessee.

Psalm 139:23-24 (NIV):

“…. Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me and lead me in the way everlasting.”

Psalm 91:14-16 (NIV)

“Because he loves me,” says the LORD, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges My Name. He will call upon Me and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him, with long life will I satisfy him and show him My salvation.”

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Robert ‘Bob’ Orr, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.