LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Lyder, 80, of Lisbon, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in East Palestine following a brief illness.

He was born July 24, 1941, son of the late Ted and Mary (Hollenshead) Lyder.

A 1959 graduate of Beaver Local High School, Bill received his bachelor’s degree from the Youngstown State University and a master’s degree from Springfield College.

As the Executive Director of the YMCA Camp Fitch for 42 years, Bill helped transform Fitch into a year-round camp. During his tenure, he oversaw a period of exponential growth in both the facilities and the camp’s overall outreach. Bill dedicated his life to serving his community, supporting area youth and sharing his faith. He was president of Columbiana County Big Brothers Big Sisters from 1997-2004, the Beaver Local Board of Education and was the YMCA World Cup Site Director for the Midwest-East Region. He also served as past president for the American Camping Association, the Board of Directors at Camp Frederick and was a Methodist Youth Fellowship Leader for many years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Darla (Watson) Lyder; three loving children, Brett (Deanna) Lyder, Michele Ericson and Heather (Tom) Burkett; seven adored grandchildren, Joshua (Macayla) Lyder, Jared (Hunter) Lyder, Ryne (Abigail) Carlson, Brant Carlson, Laney Ericson, Noah Burkett and Chloe Burkett and two cherished great-grandchildren, Ella Rose and Ryder Carlson.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Baker.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana.

Private services for the family will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to Camp Fitch: Online at: https://campfitchymca.org/connect/give-back/ or mail to: CAMP FITCH, 12600 Abels Road, North Springfield, PA 16430.

