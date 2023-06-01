NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Cunningham, 62 of North Lima, passed away Sunday morning, May 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman following a lengthy illness.

Bill was born on August 29, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of Richard Mateer and Doris Ann (Nonnamaker) Cunningham.

He was a volunteer firefighter for 14 years with the Petersburg Fire Department.

He loved karaoke and drinking.

Bill is survived by son, William Cunningham, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer and their mother, Sally Cunningham; five sisters, Mary Parish and Carol McIntosh, both of Columbiana, Dawn Cunningham of North Carolina, Diane of Virginia and Candy of Texas and four brothers, Victor Cunningham and Michael Cunningham, both of Austintown, Brian Cunningham of New Springfield and Dana Cunningham of Florida, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Bill’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

A celebration of life for Bill will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Middleton Friends Meeting Place, 44866 Crestview Road, Columbiana, Ohio. If you plan on attending, please RSVP to Carol McIntosh at carmci5711@gmail.com by Monday, June 12, 2023.

