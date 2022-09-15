LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Pflugh, 70, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman following a diagnosis of colon cancer on July 4, 2022.

He was born April 27, 1952 in Salem, the son of the late Charles and Bonnie (Roshon) Pflugh.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Gordon.

Bill will always be treasured in the hearts of his wife, Regina Pflugh, whom he married June 30, 1984 and loved so, so much by surviving son, Kirk (Jacqueline) Pflugh of Leetonia; one daughter, Mallory (Austin) Pickett and three grandchildren, Harlen, Maia and Beau, of Stuttgart, Germany; one sister, Joan (William) Butch of Lowellville; brother-in-law, Mark (Vicky) Brant of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Penny (Dane) Sheely of Florida; sister-in-law, Juanita Grant of Hanoverton; mother-in-law, June Grant of Washingtonville and several great! nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Bill loved living life and put in 100% of himself doing many things – working at Chester Hoist in Lisbon, Ohio; projects at First Christian Church of Columbiana; FAMILY VACATIONS!; Columbiana Boat and Ski Club; hunting; fishing and many other activities such as last year playing pickle ball.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Bill Requardt officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., two hours before the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in Bill’s memory to First Christian Church, 39 Cherry Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.