NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Benson passed away here Friday, September 30 at his home. He was 84.

Bill left this earth as always surrounded by his family.

Born December 3, 1937 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William A. and Julia (Brown) Benson.

Bill graduated from Springfield High School and proudly served in the National Guard.

He was a member of the Local 66 operating engineers and worked both as a welder and heavy equipment operator.

A man who knew no strangers, Bill was for years the unofficial photographer for the Crestview Rebels and hundreds of his pictures were given to countless fans, players and students. Always a giver, Bill never sought attention or asked anything in return.

A major highlight for him was watching his daughter and grandsons excel in sports. Staying in the background, he never missed an event. An avid NASCAR fan, Bill collected hats and many other interesting pieces of sports memorabilia.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Nancy, whom he married on December 30, 1965 and his daughter, Lisa (Doug) Green of Columbiana. Bill will also be greatly missed by his five grandsons, Chase Green of Aberdeen, Maryland and Keenan Green, Cutter Green, Kaden Green and Creed Green, all of Columbiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Gordon Benson; sister, Mildred Felger and niece, Deborah Felger-Kinnick.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong and Beck of Columbiana with their loved one’s arrangements and condolences can be sent to their web site seederly-mongbeck.com.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice of the Valley.

