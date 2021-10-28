William A. ‘Bill’ Salmen, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. ‘Bill’ Salmen, 90, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday morning, October 28, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Bill was born at home in Lisbon, Ohio on December 30, 1930. He was the son of Peter W. and Hilda Johnson Salmen Blackburn and Ed Blackburn.

He graduated from Salem High School in 1948 and was in the US Naval Reserves for eight years 1948-1956.

Bill married Nora Guiler on June 4, 1955 at the First Baptist Church in Salem, Ohio; they celebrated a 66th anniversary in 2021.

He was the owner of Arrowhead Kellering, Inc. and the Sport Shack in Columbiana, Ohio. Bill was a Boy Scout leader, Columbiana Little League Baseball president, trustee and eight-year coach, life-time member of the Mahoning County Coin Club, Youngstown Numismatic Club and the Historical Society of Columbiana-Fairfield Township.

Bill was a 2001 recipient of the Columbiana Chamber of Commerce “Outstanding Community Service” award and the 2003 “Division of Wildlife” award given to one person in Ohio each year.

He was on the committee to move the Log House to the square and placed Heritage Markers on homes and businesses in Columbiana. He was an instructor of the Hunter Safety Course and was proud to have taught 875 students. Wherever Bill went people remembered him from the “Sport Shack” where many hunting and fishing stories took place. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and gardening, collector of many things, a favorite arrowheads. Bill was a member of Greenford Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife Nora, sons Steve (Debbie), Joe (Sherry), and daughter Sara (Bill) Clarke; grandchildren Jonathan Salmen, Stacey (Jake) Montini, Justin (Kate) Salmen and Natasha Salmen; great- grandchildren Violet Salmen, Juniper Salmen, and Brock Montini; two sisters-in-law Joyce Guiler and Helen Guiler. Bill was fortunate enough to have so many special cousins and friends in his life.

Private services will be held for the immediate family and burial will take place at the Columbiana Firestone Cemetery, Columbiana, Ohio.

The family requests donations be made in Bill’s name to the Leetonia Sportsman’s Charities, PO Box 143, Leetonia, OH 44431 for the Iron Man project. This allows for the purchase of all-terrain wheelchairs for wounded veterans, which assists them with fishing, hunting and trailblazing.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

