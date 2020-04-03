Wayne Sheely, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Sheely, 85, of New Springfield, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Wayne was born on November 29, 1934, in New Springfield, a son of Paul and Nona (Callahan) Sheely.

A Springfield High School graduate, he was a proud member of the U.S. Air Force.

He was of the Lutheran faith and worked at General Extrusion in Youngstown for many years.

Wayne will be greatly missed by his daughter, Debbie Foster and her husband, Kenneth; three grandchildren, Jason Foster, Alana (Michael) Ward and Calvin (Mary) Foster and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Rhonda Sheely.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

