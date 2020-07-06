Wayne E. Urschler, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne E. Urschler, 90, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman.

Wayne was born on September 30, 1929 in Pittsburgh, a son of Edward and Sylvia (Paganinni) Urschler.

He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict and later graduated Heidelberg University.

Wayne retired from GM Lordstown and enjoyed golfing with his wife and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sue; daughter, Lynn (Ken) Logan; daughter, Diane (Robert) Bye and two grandchildren, Alexandra and Jack.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Maxine and brother, Edward.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wayne E. Urschler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 7, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.