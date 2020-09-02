Walter Still Armstrong, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Still Armstrong, 67, passed away comfortably in his home late Friday evening, August 28, 2020.

Walter was born at North Side Hospital in Youngstown to Louise and Harold Armstrong on May 5, 1953.

He graduated from Columbiana High school in 1971. Walter attended Muskingum College the following year, to become a state park ranger.

He ultimately pursued a career in the family business, with his father Harold (Army) Armstrong, at Ace Hardware in Columbiana, where he retired from after a 40-year career. Walter loved his job dearly and was a daily light for anyone who stepped through those doors. During that time he had a 20-year marriage with Amy Hum Tardio (divorced).

Walter will always be remembered for his larger than life personality and hilarious sense of humor, always able to look at the glass half full, never half empty. Walter had many passions throughout his life. He loved his music deeply from the 60s all the way through the 80s, listening to his record collection on a nightly basis. He was an avid sports fan always rooting for his favorite Ohio sports teams, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State University. Walter spent many wonderful and fun years boating, water skiing, camping and fishing with his lifetime friends at Berlin Lake. He was also an avid golfer for over 40 years.

Walters greatest achievement (his words not ours) include his two sons, Cale Armstrong (29) and Nate Armstrong (22). He loved those boys selflessly and unconditionally. Walter will be deeply missed by too many people to count, gone but never forgotten in our hearts.

Walter Armstrong was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Louise Armstrong; stepmother, Janet Armstrong and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Walter Armstrong is survived by his sons, Cale Armstrong of Canfield and Nate Armstrong of Columbiana; his three sisters, Carolyn Lalumia of Canfield, Charity (Frank) Barcelona of Illinois and Beth (Paul) Bell of North Carolina; two nephews, Ben Bell and Hunter Bell and one niece, Leanna Barcelona.

Instead of sending flowers or gifts, we ask that you make a small donation to the American Legion Post 290, Columbiana, Ohio.

We extend our deepest love and thanks to anyone who had a hand in Walters Armstrong’s beautiful life.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Seederly-Mong & Beck in Columbiana, Ohio at 11:00 a.m., followed by a short service at 12:00 p.m.. A luncheon at the American Legion Post 290 will follow the service.

Due to our current health crisis please observe all proper social distancing guidelines. We ask that visitors use masks or facial coverings if attending. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family if they are not staying for the service. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Walter.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

