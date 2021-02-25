Walter Edgar Kyser, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Edgar Kyser, 90, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his home in Columbiana.

Walter was born July 11, 1930 at home in Columbiana, the son of Roland E. and Alice Mary (Walter) Kyser.

A 1948 Fairfield Centralized High School graduate, he married Dorothea Culp on February 11, 1950 in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Ruth and Clarence Rummel.

He belonged to Good Hope Lutheran Church in North Lima for 75 years, where he took part in the church council and sang in the choir.

Walter worked at National Rubber Machinery in Columbiana for 40 years, retiring January 2, 1992.

He loved to travel with his family, especially to Florida and Alaska and enjoyed waterskiing and boating. He sang in a quartet and played the piano and organ. Walter restored the ’48 Ford 8N tractor and liked to tour fairs and tractor shows with it.

He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Barbara (Alan) Williamson of Oak Island, North Carolina, Mary Alice (James) Wagner of Salem and Elisabeth (Van) Kridler of Leetonia; grandchildren, Leslie Williamson (David) Humes of Arlington, Virginia, Shawn (Deirdre) Williamson of Wilmington, North Carolina, Alicia (Brad) Smith of Boardman, Sarah Yorlano of Salem, Katelyn Kridler of Leetonia and Kelsey (Alex) Holsinger of Lordstown; great-grandchildren, Austin and Evan Humes, Amelia Williamson, Tyler and Kara Haskin, Layla Hill, Madalyn Smith and Alexandria, Adrianna, Vincent and Victor Yorlano and brother, George F. Kyser and Mary L. Goehring, both of Salem.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothea in 2014 and son, Walter Theodore Kyser, who passed away in 1971.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market Street, North Lima with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Seederly- Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, Ohio and also on Friday, February 26 at Noon, an hour before the services at the church.

Due to our current health crisis, covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in Walter’s memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Good Hope Lutheran Church.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter Edgar Kyser, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.