NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia May Zouck, 100, of New Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Mrs. Zouck, the daughter of Elam D. Best and Anna M. (Barger) Best was born on March 6, 1922, in New Springfield.

Virginia graduated from Columbiana High School in 1941 and was a lifelong resident of New Springfield.

She retired in 1986 as a secretary for Springfield Township Trustees but also held many interesting positions, such as munitions manufacturing and P-38 airplane assembly in WWII.

Virginia was a member of the Victory Christian Center, Columbiana campus. She loved missions, women’s ministries, teaching Sunday School and working with children, which she did for over 70 years, starting at age 16.

She also loved gardening, fishing, traveling and especially spending time with family.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy F. Zouck, whom she married on March 25, 1944.

She is the last of a family of 13 brothers and sisters, Elam, Howard, Howard, Harry, George, Elizabeth Black, Mary Coler, Frank, John, Roy, Donald, Evelyn Schulz, Ronald and Elmer who died at birth.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharon (Rod) Quinn of Bradenton, Florida; two sons, Curt Zouck of New Springfield and Fred (Donna) Zouck of Beavercreek, Ohio. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Shannon Quinn, Colleen Ryan, Emily (Zach) Hayes, Eric and Alison Zouck, as well three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at New Springfield Trinity United Methodist Church, 2427 Columbiana Road, New Springfield with the Rev. Dr. Galen A. Black officiating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima and again on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at New Springfield Trinity United Methodist Church.

