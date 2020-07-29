Virginia Landwert, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Landwert, 89, of Columbiana, passed away late Sunday evening, July 26, 2020 at her home.

“Ginger” was born on April 1, 1931 in Pittsburgh, daughter of Carl F. and Ida May (Watkins) Krauss.

A 1949 Salem High School graduate, she also attended Cleveland Bible College.

Virginia was a wholehearted follower of Jesus Christ and a member of Salem First Friends Church where she had earlier served as the organist and she and Harry had also served together on staff and then for 14 of their early years together she served alongside Harry as he pastored Smithfield Friends Church.

She also took great delight in being a tour escort for Gad-About Tours from 1992 until her retirement in 2018.

She enjoyed playing the piano and organ and viewing webcams from around the world.

Virginia will be greatly missed by son, Doug Marshall and stepchildren, Leslie (Geoff) Bush of Powell, Ohio, Jeanne Smith of Miamisburg, Ohio, Julie (Bob) Mowery of Dublin, Ohio, Lisa (Brian) Smith of Powell, Ohio, Lois (Duane) Smith of Broadview Heights, Ohio and Roger Landwert of Salem. She also leaves many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by four nieces and nephews, their spouses and a several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Harry Marshall (June 1952 until his death, February 1992); her second husband, Ralph Landwert (May 1997 until his death, October 2012); daughter, Judith Lynn Harris; son, James Lee Marshall and brother, Walter Lee Krauss.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Salem First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings Avenue, Salem, officiated by Pastor Pete Fowler.

Material donations may be made in Virginia’s memory to Crossroads Hospice Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Arrangements handled by Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virginia (Krauss) Landwert, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: