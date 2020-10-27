Virgil Y. Blosser, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil Y. Blosser, 95, passed away early Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at Whispering Pines Village, where he had been a resident since March.

Mr. Blosser was born on July 21, 1925 in North Lima, a son of Harvey and Celesta (Yoder) Blosser.

A 1943 graduate of North Lima high school, he attended Goshen College for two years before transferring to the Ohio State University, where he earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1948.

Virgil worked as an engineer for three years at E.W. Bliss of Salem before becoming engineering manager at N.R.M. of Columbiana, a position he held for 38 years before retiring in 1989.

He was a registered professional engineer, a member of the Columbiana Chamber of Commerce, as well as its past president.

A member of the Columbiana Church of the Nazarene, Virgil was a past board member and chairman of the finance committee, adult Sunday school supervisor and past Sunday school teacher.

Virgil leaves to cherish his precious memory his sons, Roger and his wife, Heidi, of Lisbon, Thomas and his wife, Mary, of Columbus and Nicholas and his wife, Melinda, of Johnson City, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Ernest Martin of Columbiana, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mildred ‘Millie’ Grate, who passed away May 5, 2008; sister, Kathryn Heindel and sister, Rosetta Martin.

Private services will be held and burial will be at Midway Cemetery at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Virgil’s name to the Columbiana Church of the Nazarene, 330 N. Elm Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook, send private condolences, share memories, remembrances, photos, videos and messages.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virgil Y. Blosser, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: