SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Ashley Lipply, 25, of Salem, passed away late Tuesday evening, December 14, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Victoria was born on October 13, 1996, in Youngstown, a daughter of Brian Russell and Amy Lipply-Caldwell.

A Leetonia High School graduate, she worked in customer service at ROI Solutions.

She loved kids and being with her family. Always a happy person, she enjoyed fishing and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Amy Lipply-Caldwell and stepfather, Dewey Caldwell; her father, Brian (Jennifer) Russell; brother, Zachary; stepbrother, Ethan Caldwell; longtime boyfriend, Christian Crites; maternal grandparents, Lee and Deb Lipply; paternal grandmother, Eileen Russell; great-grandma, Becky and great-grandpa, Jack Bartholow; great-grandma, Lila Lipply; great-uncle, Keith Lipply, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18 at 4:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana. The family will receive friends at from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Victoria Ashley Lipply, please visit our floral store.