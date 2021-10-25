Verna Margaret Bowman, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verna began her journey into eternal life Saturday, October 23, 2021, where she passed peacefully at home with family.

Verna was born March 31, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio to Charles and Bertha (Miller) Zimmerman.

As a youth she enjoyed many activities where she began a life long passion for horses, birds, poetry, reading and piano.

Verna attended Canfield High School where she kept active as a cheerleader, band member, student council and school paper editor. She graduated in 1950 as valedictorian of her class.

After graduation she worked as a bookkeeper at Farmers Bank in Canfield.

She married Roy J. Bowman November 27, 1950 in the midst of the big snow storm.

She chose her profession as a homemaker which she viewed as her calling in life. She loved the time and involvement with her family.

During her adult life she pursued her interests in gardening and preserving the fruits of her labor. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, quilting, tailoring and knitting. During the years that Roy was on the Canfield Fair Board, Verna was active in the Women’s Building where she enjoyed fellow enthusiasts of these crafts from around the county.

She was a member of Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School, served as president of the Women’s Guild, acted as the church librarian and served on various committees. Her faith and love of God was a huge presence in her life.

She volunteered to help students at South Range School reading Lab. She served as precinct judge at the local poll for many years. Her passion for reading led her to the Searchlight Book Club in North Lima for many years. After Roy’s diagnosis of Parkinsons they became active in the Childress Parkinson Support Group where she served both as Secretary and President.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy; brothers, Charles and Albert Zimmerman; son-in-law, Thomas Eisenbraun and daughter-in-law, Joanne Bowman.

She is survived by her children, Diann (Peg Jones) Bowoman, Linda Eisenbraun and John Bowman; grandchildren, Marc (Lynne) Veynovich, Jim (Lisa) Knopp, Sarah (AlexisThompson) Bowman, Phillip (Angela Lee) Bowman, Lisa (Robert) McGehee, Tom (Stacey) Eisenbraun and Shauna (Barry) Yane; 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Noon at Mt. Olivet Church of Christ, 410 South Range Road, North Lima with Pastor Michael Smith officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests material contributions in Verna’s name be made to Mt. Olivet Church of Christ or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

