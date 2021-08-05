Travis James Rambo, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Travis James Rambo, 52, passed away following a long illness at his home in East Palestine on Saturday, July 31, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Travis was born on January 29, 1969 in Salem, Ohio, a son of James and Jane (Rosenbaum) Rambo.

A Crestview High School graduate, he also earned a BS in Sports Physiology from Rio Grande University.

He worked at American Standard for 29 years and married the former Kelly Davis on August 1, 1992.

He was of the Methodist faith and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in East Palestine for many years.

Travis enjoyed fishing in Canada and four wheeling.

He was in ROTC in college and held field event records at Crestview and Rio Grande. He went to Australia from Rio Grande University to represent the United States for field events.

He was in 4-H where he showed horses and was the person who lit the cannon when the Crestview football team scored at their home games. Travis was an avid fan of his daughters’ sports and coached his daughters, Sidney and Shelby.

Travis leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife, Kelly; his daughters, Sidney and Shelby at home; his mother and father-in-law, Lynn and Bill Davis of Port Orange, Florida; sister-in-law, Robin (Mark) Downey and nieces, Chloe and Emily Downey, all of New Waterford.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Williamsport Chapel, 12834 Leslie Road, Lisbon, with Pastor Chuck Hamilton officiating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 4 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, OH.

