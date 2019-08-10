Tony Pingue, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – How do I face the next day without my best friend? Who’s going to finish my sentence? No more texts checking on me. Who’s going to stand by me in the kitchen and whip up an awesome meal for my family? We were a team in life and I feel lost without you. I loved watching sports with you, entertaining with you, vacationing with you and building a life with you. You put me first the 25 years we were married and I couldn’t have asked for a better husband, father and friend.

These last two years I was front row to the worst show I’ve ever seen. You fought this terrible disease for me and your children because you knew the final outcome and I know how scared you were even though I held your hand.

Tony, you finally have that day without pain and worry but we are left in pain because you were too special to leave us so soon. We miss you and will love you forever.

Tony passed away on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tony is survived by his wife, Lisa, two sons-Alec & Jonah, his mother Diane and stepfather Tony, two sisters-Helene and Denise.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph, his mother in law Bonnie and father in law Dave.

Tony loved his family, watching his boys grow up and play sports, his Mahwah community, the game of golf, his Steelers and cooking.

Tony will be laid to rest back home in Ohio surrounded by people who were special to him. A service will be held in the chapel at Firestone Cemetery in Columbiana, Ohio on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

For Tony’s friends in New Jersey there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the family’s home.

I can’t express the love our family has felt from everyone through this most difficult time in our life. Tony would cry from all the beautiful gestures we received. It was just overwhelming to him.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to:

Anthony J. Graceffo Esq.

f/b/o Alec and Jonah Pingue College

Fund

555 Main Street

Hackensack, NJ 07601

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

