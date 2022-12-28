COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Park Taylor, 57, passed away late Monday evening, December 26, 2022 at his home in Columbiana.

Todd was born on February 27, 1965, in Roanoke, Virginia, a son of Sherwood and Daria “Dee Dee” (Burkle) Taylor.

A 1983 Columbiana High School graduate, he also attended Youngstown State University.

Todd worked in construction as a heavy machinery operator.

He was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting and camping and vacationing in Florida with his friends to deep sea fish. He was a member of the American Legion Post 290 and an avid Steelers fan. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Todd leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Dee of Columbiana; two daughters, Morgan (Scott) Stich of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Malory Taylor of Columbus; four grandchildren, Bostyn, Luke, Lincoln and Liam and a sister, Tara (Gary Franko) Taylor of Pittsburgh.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sherwood and daughter, Shelby McKay Taylor.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Stephanie Sye officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. before the services at the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Todd Park Taylor, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.