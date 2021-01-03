Thomas Ray Schmidt, Sr., New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Ray Schmidt, Sr., 64, of New Springfield, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 2, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of James and Helen (Groner) Schmidt.

A 1975 graduate of South Range High School, Tom previously worked at Falcon, Roadhouse and 3-S Express Trucking. He was also a former Petersburg fireman.

Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Adam (Nichole) Schmidt of Petersburg; step-children, Nikki Lynn Jernigan, Angela Viglio and Alan (Alberta) Kemper; grandchildren, Anabella, Hayden and Todd; brother, David Schmidt of North Lima; sister, Pam (Bruce) Mills of New Springfield; nieces and nephews and former wife, Carolyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Audrey and Sophia Schmidt; maternal grandparents, Ray and Margaret Groner; sister, Judi Bell and his dear son, Tommy, Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

