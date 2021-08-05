Thomas D. Mercer, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas D. Mercer, 96, passed away Tuesday evening, August 3rd, 2021, at his home in Columbiana surrounded by his family.

Thomas was born on March 26, 1925, in Bowling Green, Ohio, a son of the late Lorenzo and Zula (Forrest) Mercer.

He earned a BS in Education at Bowling Green University and moved to Columbiana in 1952.

He taught at many local junior and senior high schools including South High School in Youngstown and the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School. He retired in 1979, after which he started Catalpa Grove Farms in Columbiana with his son, Craig.

Thomas married Martha Jean Witmer on June 4, 1955 and together they raised two sons.

He was a member of Grace Church of Columbiana.

For many years, Thomas was a member of the Northeastern Forestry Association, Fairfield Ruritan and the Columbiana County Board of Education.

He was an avid bird watcher who enjoyed sports, especially football and basketball. He especially loved spending time with all of his family

Thomas leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Craig and his wife, Joanne and Paul and his wife, Pam, all of Columbiana; two grandsons, Ryan (Shannon) and Ross (Jackie) and five great-grandchildren, Riley, Colin, Gareth, Nolan and James.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha Jean and four sisters, Jane Thomas, Dorothy Norris, Josephine Frank and Marilyn Brown.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Church of Columbiana, 140 S. Main Street, Columbiana with the Rev. Rob Joy officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in Thomas’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas D. Mercer, please visit our floral store.